The Rossland Midtown mixed-use project as it appeared this week. (City of Rossland/YouTube)

The federal government will provide $3.2 million toward the Rossland Midtown mixed-use project to improve its energy efficiency.

The funding is provided through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ sustainable affordable housing initiative.

To achieve the net-zero energy ready standard, the building will use efficient mechanical and electrical systems, a highly insulated building envelope, high-efficiency windows and LED lighting.

“We have a lot of things we’re able to do to bring this beyond Step Code 3 into Step Code 4 and hopefully net zero,” Mayor Kathy Moore says.

“We made some adjustments when we heard we were a good candidate for this [fund] to up the energy efficiency.”

Moore notes that Rossland has pledged to rely on entirely renewable energy sources by 2050.

“We hope this FCM supported project will inspire others to implement construction and retrofit net zero standards throughout our community.”

Some of the money will also pay for electric vehicle charging stations on the site.

The project, which has been framed up to the third floor, will see a new city hall occupy most of the first floor and 37 affordable housing units on the upper floors.

The building is a partnership between the City of Rossland and the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society.

Watch a time lapse video of the construction to date below.