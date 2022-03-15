The City of Rossland turns 125 years old on Friday.

To kick things off, a special logo has been created and the City of Rossland will be giving away free hot chocolate, stickers, and promotional items at Harry Lefevre Square on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Rossland Heritage Commission will be joining the city, with a historical scavenger hunt for kids and they will be promoting books from their Rossland heritage collections.

Also joining the festivities is the Rossland Museum which is offering entry by donation and themed crafts. Gold Rush bookstore and Elizabeth Fibreworks are also offering 15 per cent discounts.

The city says this is just the beginning of the celebrations and they plan to collaborate with other major events during the year such as Canada Day, Golden City Days and Rekindle.

Nelson was also incorporated on the same day in 1897. The city will kick off its celebration with the release of a podcast on Friday and plans to work with other groups to tie into its 125th celebration later in the year.

Grand Forks marks its 125 birthday on April 15 and Greenwood follows on July 12.