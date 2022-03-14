A new amenity is coming this year to Beaver Valley Family Park east of Fruitvale.

Regional district director Ali Grieve says a pickleball court will be constructed thanks to funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

“Pickleball is fast growing in North America,” she says. “A lot of people have moved away from tennis to pickleball, I suppose because it’s a bit less intense. But it still keeps people active”

Grieve says they’ve had inquiries over the years about bringing pickleball to the valley, but it has never fit into the recreation commission budget.

But the Columbia Basin Trust’s contribution of $34,500 is making the project possible. Beaver Valley Recreation will contribute a similar amount, Grieve says, “so we should expect a pretty nice court.”

An old basketball court will be repurposed for as a full regulation-size pickleball court. Construction is expected to start in June and Grieve hopes it will be completed before the summer ends.

“It’s another great way to draw people out to a wonderful park,” Grieve says, noting that the park already boasts a disc golf course that attracts people year-round.