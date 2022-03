A bike similar to this one was swiped in Rossland this month. (Photo submitted by Trail RCMP)

RCMP say a black KHS 500 brand hardtail fat tire mountain bike was stolen from a home in the 2000 block of 4th Avenue in Rossland.

The theft was reported March 3.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this mountain bike, please contact the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.