RCMP in Trail are looking for a man who tried to enter a locked, parked vehicle early on March 4 on Diana Crescent.

They say he was wearing a light coloured hoodie. A video surveillance camera captured the incident.

Black and white image of a man wearing a light coloured hoodie standing outside of a parked vehicle.

“Trail RCMP are asking the public to remain vigilant by locking their residences, outbuildings, and vehicles as well as securing their valuables,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.