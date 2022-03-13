A man tried to break into a car on Diana Crescent in Trail on March 4. (Photo submitted by Trail RCMP)

RCMP in Trail are looking for a man who tried to enter a locked, parked vehicle early on March 4 on Diana Crescent.

They say he was wearing a light coloured hoodie. A video surveillance camera captured the incident.

“Trail RCMP are asking the public to remain vigilant by locking their residences, outbuildings, and vehicles as well as securing their valuables,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.