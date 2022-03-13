This man is alleged to have cause a disturbance in the Rossland courthouse last month. (Submitted by Trail RCMP)

RCMP are trying to identify an elderly man who caused a disturbance in the Rossland courthouse on Feb. 9.

They say he yelled, screamed, and made veiled threats, although they didn’t reveal what he was upset about.

Police want to talk to the man and are asking you to contact them if you recognize him.

There was no immediate word why their request comes more than a month after the incident.