The number of new COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary continues to tumble.

The BC Centre for Disease Control figures cover Feb. 27 to March 5 and show 79 new cases overall, down from 122. Every community was either down or unchanged from the previous week.

The greatest drop was in Trail, which had 21 new cases, down from 42.

Nelson had 30 cases (down from 33), Castlegar 14 (down from 18), Creston seven (down from 15), Grand Forks three (down from four), Kettle Valley three (down from seven), Arrow Lakes one (unchanged), and Kootenay Lake zero (down from two).

Since the pandemic began, there have been at least 5,269 local cases, broken down as follows: Nelson 1,778, Trail 1,270, Castlegar 671, Creston 641, Grand Forks 444, Kettle Valley 223, Arrow Lakes 168, and Kootenay Lake 74.

However, the true totals are believed to be much higher because in recent months not everyone has been able to get tested.