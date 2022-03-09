Seventeen of 19 scheduled Air Canada flights made it in to the West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar in February.

That was compared to only eight of 20 flights that landed successfully in January.

Airport manager Maciej Habrych told city council Monday that the passenger load on the planes that arrived and departed last month was only 41 per cent, but that’s typical for this time of year.

He added that displays with flight status updates will be coming soon to the airport. The same information will be provided on the airport website.

Additional flights to Vancouver are expected to begin in early April followed by flights to Calgary starting in May.

On another note, Habrych said the city’s new airport snowplow is expected to arrive in June rather than late fall.