Wireless carrier Freedom Mobile is proposing to build three new cell towers in Castlegar. And while it’s not the city’s call whether they get the go ahead, council is asking the company to do a presentation for them outlining their proposal.

The three locations in mind are 4130 Minto Road, 1919 Columbia Avenue, and 1306 Columbia Avenue, all private property. They would each involve a combination of antennae, dishes, and fenced equipment compounds on concrete pads.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Shaw, indicated the towers are to “provide a wireless communication network service within a few kilometers of the proposed location[s].”

Neighbours of the proposed sites have received letters of notification with a March 31 deadline to respond.

“We are fielding a lot of questions,” city planning manager Meeri Durand told city council this week. “Council is not the decision maker. It is at a federal level.”

She has been redirecting people to the land agent working on Freedom Mobile’s behalf. However, she said based on the community feedback, city council may wish to pass its own motion supporting or opposing each site.

“It’s not something the city has previously done, which is why the land agent is following the federal consultant process right now,” she said.

“The city has not passed any policy or resolution on how to deal with utility towers … However, it’s a great time for the city to consider adopting such a policy.”

Durand said even though council does not have the final say, local government could influence the decision. They could also ask for an extension to the deadline while they consider a resolution, she added. “We won’t know the full pulse of the community until the deadline has been met.”

Council agreed to ask Freedom Mobile to appear before them as a delegation.

Originally the company had six sites in mind. In addition to the ones mentioned, there were others in Ootischenia, Robson, and between Kinnaird and Blueberry.

“I am assuming that the other sites are no longer being investigated or will be part of a future consultation,” Durand says.

Vista Radio has left messages with Freedom Mobile for comment.