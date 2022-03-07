Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich will be released from jail.

After a bail review Monday, Lich was released on $25,000 in bonds under ten conditions.

These include Lich leaving Ottawa within 24 hours of release, leaving Ontario within 72 hours, and reporting daily to local police during her travel back to Alberta. She will not have access to social media and must not communicate with other Freedom Convoy organizers or protest COVID-19 mandates.

In his decision, Justice Johnston said there were no grounds to detain Lich on secondary or tertiary grounds. The judge also said the new proposed surety, identified only as a relative under a publication ban, is credible and trustworthy.

Lich was arrested on February 17th and was denied bail by Justice Julie Bourgeois after the judge found a substantial risk of Lich reoffending if released. Lich is charged with counseling to commit mischief.

***With files from Mo Fahim