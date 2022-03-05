The Trail Smoke Eaters have announced that defenceman Brody Juck of the Vancouver North East Chiefs has committed to join them next season.

Juck, 16, is a six-foot-two defender from Coquitlam. He began this season with the Coquitlam Express of the BCHL before returning to U18 BCEHL hockey with the Chiefs in early January.

Juck had one assist with Coquitlam in 14 games. He’s since returned to the Chiefs and added two goals and four assists in 12 games.

“I am honoured and super excited to become a Smoke Eater,” Juck said in a news release.

“I’d like to thank my family, coaches and teammates for their constant support in helping me become a better player and a better person. I would also like to send a huge thank you to the Vancouver North East chiefs program for everything they have given me. I can’t wait for the season and what this opportunity brings!”

“Brody is a big mobile defenseman with a lot of upside,” Smoke Eaters head coach and general manager Tim Fragle said. “We have followed his game for some time and feel he will be a good fit for our program moving forward.”