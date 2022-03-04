Interior Health will be hosting a virtual job fair aimed at filling jobs in all Interior Health positions.

People interested will be able to book one-on-one sessions with recruiters to learn about opportunities for environmental public health, laboratory, Aboriginal careers, health care assistants, mental health and nursing.

IH officials said their last fair set up 95 one-on-one sessions.

The virtual career fair will be held on March 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST.