A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Highway 3B and 2nd Avenue in East Trail last week. (Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio)

Trail RCMP say a 22-year-old Trail woman walking through the crosswalk last week at Second Avenue and Highway 3B was struck by a vehicle which then took off.

Police say the incident happened on Feb. 26 at 1:10 p.m. and involved a black 2001 Acura that was turning into the intersection. The woman was knocked down and the driver side mirror broke off.

The male driver did not remain at the scene but fled westbound. A witness saw the alleged driver stopped at a business in Warfield before he continued driving toward Rossland.

The victim was taken to hospital for minor injuries. Police would like to talk to anyone with information about the incident.

In plain view in the middle of the afternoon

If you’re going to drink alcohol, it’s probably best not to do it while sitting in a car parked across from an RCMP detachment.

But police say that’s exactly what they observed one afternoon last week, involving a 68-year-old Trail man.

The man told officers he was waiting for his passenger who was picking up her license after it was seized for alleged impaired driving.

The man claimed he didn’t know there was alcohol in his drink and it police determined that he was not drunk. However, they did find that his vehicle had been uninsured since 2020.

He received a $598 fine for the lapsed insurance, a $109 fine for having the wrong license plate number, and a $230 fine for having open liquor in a vehicle. His vehicle was towed.

The passenger he was waiting for, a 42-year-old Trail woman, walked away from the area after she saw what was going on.

Mountain bike stolen

RCMP say a mountain bike was stolen Sunday from the 3000 block of Iris Crescent in Trail.

It’s described as a 2011 Giant Reign. It’s grey with blue writing on it, has a blue and white seat, and a big dent in the rear suspension frame.

Contact police if you know where it is.