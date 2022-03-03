While a similar project remains behind schedule at the Trail Aquatic Centre, city council has given the go-ahead to award a contract re-roof the Trail Memorial Centre.

This week council awarded the job to BF Roofing of Genelle. They had the low bid of about $980,000.

Last year the city issued bid packages for both buildings, but bids came in higher than expected so only the aquatic centre project went ahead.

BF Roofing also won the contract for that job as well and started work last August. It was expected to be finished before winter, but still isn’t done due to supply-chain issues and the weather.

Before awarding the contract on the memorial centre this week, council heard that it if the job isn’t completed on time, there is a risk the dehumidifier won’t be operating when ice making begins in the Cominco Arena for next season.

“If the dehumidifier is not operational, there will be challenges painting and maintaining the ice surface, as well as fog and condensation which may impact user groups,” a staff report said. “Moreover, mold could develop which poses an indoor air quality risk to staff and customers.”

However, deputy corporate administrator Sandy Lucchini told council that staff felt comfortable managing the project and noted the contract is being awarded much earlier in the year than the one for the aquatic centre.

The city received a $672,000 grant to offset the cost of renovating the old library, which includes $571,000 towards the new roof.

The total project budget for the roof replacement is $1.093 million.