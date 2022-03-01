Regional NewsSports Suspensions handed out after Castlegar-Nelson tilt SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Tuesday, Mar. 1st, 2022 Several Nelson Leafs and one Castlegar Rebel have been suspended following Saturday’s playoff game against Castlegar. Leafs assistant coach Brandon Costa is gone for 10 games as a result of being assessed a gross misconduct at the end of the game, which Castlegar won 3-1 at home. Leafs forwards Bryden Pow has been suspended six games as a result of being assessed a gross misconduct and a match penalty at the end of the game. Defenceman Bryce Sookro is gone for five games after receiving a match penalty for high sticking. Simon Nemethy is suspended three games after receiving a match penalty for butt ending. Castlegar Rebels forward Tyler Ralph will sit out three games after receiving a major penalty for charging. Most of the suspensions could be moot depending on the outcome of tonight’s Game 6 in Castlegar. The Rebels lead the series four games to two. Nelson extended the series last night with a 6-3 win.