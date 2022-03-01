Several Nelson Leafs and one Castlegar Rebel have been suspended following Saturday’s playoff game against Castlegar.

Leafs assistant coach Brandon Costa is gone for 10 games as a result of being assessed a gross misconduct at the end of the game, which Castlegar won 3-1 at home.

Leafs forwards Bryden Pow has been suspended six games as a result of being assessed a gross misconduct and a match penalty at the end of the game. Defenceman Bryce Sookro is gone for five games after receiving a match penalty for high sticking. Simon Nemethy is suspended three games after receiving a match penalty for butt ending.

Castlegar Rebels forward Tyler Ralph will sit out three games after receiving a major penalty for charging.

Most of the suspensions could be moot depending on the outcome of tonight’s Game 6 in Castlegar. The Rebels lead the series four games to two. Nelson extended the series last night with a 6-3 win.