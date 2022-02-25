The provincial government has launched an online assessment tool so people with COVID-19 can see if they are approved for anti-viral treatments such as Sotrovimab or Paxlovid.

The treatments are available for those who are clinically extremely vulnerable, those who are over 60, not fully vaccinated and have one or more chronic conditions and those who are over 60, not fully vaccinated and are Indigenous.

However, provincial officials said the treatments are not suitable for everyone and patients may not be able to receive treatment if they are already taking some other medications.

The online assessment will follow a four-step process with a physician and pharmacist team deciding if the treatment is safe for the patient.

MORE: Online Assessment Tool (B.C. government)