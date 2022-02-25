Goaltender Teagan Kendrick has committed to the Trail Smoke Eaters for the 2022-23 BCHL season.

Kendrick, from St. Albert, Alta., plays in the Alberta Elite Hockey League with the St. Albert U18 AAA Raiders.

In 21 games this season the six-foot-three netminder has a 2.67 average and .917 save percentage with two shutouts. Kendrick has also appeared in two games for the Whitecourt Wolverines of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, posting a 1.44 average and a .955 save percentage.

“I am honoured to become a Smoke Eater and live in the close knit hockey town of Trail,” Kendrick said in a news release. “I’d like to thank my parents and coaches for their commitment and support along my hockey journey. I’m excited and looking forward to this opportunity.”

“Teagan has high potential, he has good size and is athletic,” Smokies general manager and head coach Tim Fragle said. “We like his work ethic, focus and mindset and he is committed to his craft on getting better everyday.”