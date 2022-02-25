Castlegar city council has been meeting via Zoom during the pandemic. (Courtesy City of Castlegar)

Castlegar city council plans to resume meeting face-to-face starting at their next meeting on March 7.

However, residents will still have the option of viewing and participating in meetings online.

During the pandemic, council has been meeting virtually via Zoom. But next month they will start meeting again in person at the community forum. Meetings will continue to be recorded and questions from the public will be taken in person as well as online.

Council and staff are expected to maintain their distance and wear masks when they are not speaking.

Residents are also expected to have the option of attending a March 14 public hearing on the Brandson Park rezoning in person.

“It will be nice to see everyone in person and get back to a more normal way of conducting business,” Mayor Kirk Duff says. “This is politics and it’s best done face-to-face.”

He quipped: “Besides, it means we all have to be shaved and wear proper clothing.”