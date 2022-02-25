Castlegar Fire Department responds to a minor gas leak in the 2100 block of Columbia Avenue on June 4, 2021 (Supplied by MyKootenayNow.com staff Mike Johnstone)

Castlegar Fire Rescue will invite six new recruits to join them starting March 1.

The department recently put out a call for new members following a few retirements and received 27 applications.

Chief Sam Lattanzio told city council this month that they initially only expected to hire three to five people from their shortlist, but following interviews, all six finalists will be offered positions.

That will bring the department’s total complement to 36 paid-on-call officers and firefighters.

Lattanzio says the new recruits have to complete a six-month probationary period. If successful, they are enrolled in a program through College of the Rockies to attain their Level 1 and Level 2 certification, a process that takes three to five years.