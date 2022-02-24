The number of new COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary dropped sharply from Feb. 13-19 according to the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The figures are believed to be an underestimation because not everyone is able to get tested, but they do show a continuing downward trend.

There were a minimum of 167 new cases, compared to 297 the previous week. All but two sub-regions showed a decline.

Nelson still had the most new cases, with 60 (down from 99 the week before), Trail had 44 (down from 84), Castlegar 23 (down from 54), Creston 16 (down from 34), Grand Forks 12 (down from 14), Arrow Lakes six (up from two), Kettle Valley four (up from two), and Kootenay Lake two (down from eight).

Since the pandemic began, there have been a minimum of 4,869 cases in the region, led by Nelson with 1,778 and followed by Trail with 1,270; Castlegar 671, Creston 641, Grand Forks 444, Kettle Valley 223, Arrow Lakes 168, and Kootenay Lake 74.