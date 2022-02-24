You will be able to fly direct from Castlegar to Calgary on Air Canada again, starting May 1.

Airport manager Maciej Habrych told city council this week that the air line has confirmed the resumption of daily flights to Alberta.

He expects they will arrive at 2:45 p.m. and depart at 3:30 p.m.

In addition, he said Air Canada plans to increase its offerings to Vancouver to seven days a week starting in early April, although that is not official yet.

“It’s a strong signal that we’re starting to see some normality and routes growing,” Habrych said.

Presently the airline offers a single flight to Vancouver five days a week, which arrives at noon and departs at 12:40 p.m.

The airport also received news this week that it will receive a federal grant of $524,000. The money from the Regional Air Transportation Initiative is meant to soften the blow of the pandemic and will go toward routine maintenance and general operations.