A potato (not one of the ones pictured) is alleged to have been involved in a dispute between neighbours last week. (Photo by Pixabay)

Police in Trail responded to a dispute between two neighbours in the 600 block of Victoria Street on Friday that may or may not have been vegetable-related.

They say a 47-year-old man claimed his elderly neighbour threw a potato and carrot at his house. However, the neighbour “appeared bewildered” by the accusation when an officer discussed the matter with her.

“Trail RCMP concluded the matter, as a single potato and carrot do not make for a cornucopia of evidence,” they quipped in a news release.