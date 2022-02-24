Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Castlegar long-term care facility over on Wednesday.

The health authority said Castleview Care Centre ended up with a total of 41 resident cases along with two deaths. The final number of staff cases was unavailable.

The outbreak started Jan. 31.

An outbreak at Poplar Ridge Pavilion in Trail was declared over last week. It saw 33 resident and six staff cases, along with two deaths