Trail RCMP say they’re concerned about a recent rash of what have been dubbed “Kootenay Candles” at Red Mountain Resort.

That’s where someone lights an old, dead tree on fire.

“It looks like a flaming candle,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“Apparently this happens all over the Kootenays, but we’re getting an increased report of them happening during the daytime on Red Mountain. We’re concerned that it’s very dangerous because it’s a ski resort and unintentionally other things could catch fire or someone could get hurt. These things explode with fire.”

As for why someone would want want to do that? Wicentowich says he’s spoken with some people who grew up in the area and has concluded that it’s a cultural thing.

“It’s been around for a while,” he says. “Someone decided to light a tree on fire and it became a thing. It was featured in a film recently distributed throughout North America. I think it’s caught on as a bit of a trend and we’re just trying to stop it.”

Anyone caught could face mischief charge or be banned permanently from Red Mountain, he said.

Wicentowich added that they suspect there a number of people doing it, not just one person, and that the fires are started by lighting their sap or brush underneath.

He says an added concern is that a fire might appear to be out, but could continue to burn underground for months and flare up in summer. At Red Mountain, there is the added risk of infrastructure damage.

Wicentowich is asking people on the mountain to keep an eye out and report any suspicious activity linked to these tree fires.

He says Trail RCMP, Red Mountain Resort, the Red Mountain ski patrol, and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue will be collaborating to stop these incidents.