Selkirk College sign at the Silver King campus in Nelson (Ludvig Drevfjäl, MyNelsonNow.com staff)

Provincial funds will add eight registered nursing seats to the College of the Rockies and Selkirk College will receive 18 practical nursing seats.

The seats will be available for the start of the September 2022 semester.

This is part of $96 million of provincial funds being invested over the next three years to expand capacity in health care programs and help close the skill gap.

“Healthy communities are the backbone of a strong economy. If we don’t look after people, our economy won’t succeed,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, in a release.

“That’s why the StrongerBC Economic Plan commits to strengthening health care by investing in training more people for a high-care, low-carbon future that works for all British Columbians.”

In total, 602 nursing seats are being added to post-secondary institutions across the province.