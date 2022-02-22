Your treasure may not look like this, but the Rossland Heritage Commission is still interested in seeing it. (Photo by Pixabay)

To celebrate Heritage Week in BC, the Rossland Heritage Commission would like you to share and recognize special artifacts from the city’s past and post your interesting heritage-related finds.

“Gold might have helped lay the metaphorical foundation of our town. however, it’s the physical foundations of your homes, properties and businesses that remain an important reminder of Rossland’s history and a true connection to the past,” says heritage commission chair Michelle Fairbanks.

Perhaps your recent renovation revealed an old newspaper in your wall? Your leaky foundation excavation unearthed a crystal door knob or an interesting glass bottle buried long-ago? Maybe you dug up the garden one spring and found a hidden cache of Victorian pottery? These items tell a story about the people who came before us and should be shared and celebrated, Fairbanks says.

Post and share your photos of your treasures to Rossland Heritage Commission’s Facebook page and hashtag #heritageweek or stop by the Rossland Heritage Commission website for your chance to win a copy of Chicanery, Civility and Celebration: Tales of Early Rossland by Ron Shearer.