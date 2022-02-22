NewsRegional News Brush fire near Trail landfill considered suspicious SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Monday, Feb. 21st, 2022 (Photo by Vista Radio) A small brush fire off Highway 3B near the McKelvey Creek landfill in Trail early Monday was suspicious, according to Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue. They say they were called shortly before 2 a.m. to put out the fire, which grew to 10 metres by 15 metres before it was brought under control about an hour later. Five firefighters from Trail responded.