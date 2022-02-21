A rendering of the proposed seniors housing complex to be built behind Waneta Plaza. (Courtesy CK Construction)

The City of Trail has taken an extra step to ensure a new development is for seniors only.

Cezary Ksiazek is planning a 45-unit building off Birchwood Drive above Waneta Plaza, intended exclusively for folks ages 55 and up.

In order to ensure that remains the case, city council has done a spot rezoning to embed that restriction. However they heard last week that any rules to ensure the units are owner occupied will be up to the strata council.

The Ministry of Transportation has also now signed off on the project, which was not without controversy.

Neighbours protested the building’s height and the extra traffic it will generate, among other things. But council voted 6-1 in favour of the rezoning required to clear the way for the building.