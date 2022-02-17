The B.C. government has announced its economic plan with the goal of growing the economy while focusing on inequality and climate change.

The plan sets out to fill one million job openings over the next decade while closing the skill gap.

“Our government understands that people are the economy and that growing the economy cannot mean leaving people behind,” said Premier John Horgan in a release.

“Today, B.C. is a national economic leader, and our StrongerBC plan provides a framework to create a low-carbon economy that works for everyone. An economy built for all is an economy built to succeed.”

In an attempt to close the skill gap, the province is investing $136.6 million to build a new trades and technologies complex at BCIT.

The complex will include four new buildings and have room for over 12,000 full- and part-time students per year in more than 20 trades and technology programs.

In the release, Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, said they need to make sure the economic plan benefits all British Columbians.

“The pandemic has exposed deep vulnerabilities in our society, and we know we can’t go back to the way things were,” said Kahlon.

“This plan is your plan. It’s built by British Columbians, for British Columbians and puts people first. By investing in people, we will tackle today’s challenges while growing tomorrow’s economy. And through this plan we will close our skills gap, prove that we can grow the economy while tackling climate change and create a province that is more inclusive, sustainable and innovative.”

He said examples of investing in people include $10-a-day daycare and making housing more affordable.

MORE: StrongerBC Economic Plan (B.C. government)