A local initiative is offering local healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic some kudos from the public.

Paul Edney, the communications manager with the Kootenay Boundary Family of Practice, says they have spearheaded an online message board as part of the Kootenay Boundary Medicine Network, a group representing all practitioners in the region.

“We wanted to give the public an opportunity to reach out to health care providers and express appreciation,” he says. “They’re working really hard at the moment. I know there’s a lot of gratitude out there, so the initiative is to give the public the opportunity to write something.”

They received more than 50 responses, ranging from simple thank-yous to “really beautiful, heart-felt stories of people’s experiences directly with health care providers in our region.”

“We’ve been doing this for two years and we keep getting hit with wave after wave after wave,” Edney says.

“The practitioners are feeling it. They’ve been working hard. It’s nice to give them the opportunity to hear from the public, to see there’s a lot of people out there that really appreciate the efforts they’re putting in. It’s to give a little inspiration at a time when we were getting hit again.”

Edney says the messages are intended for everyone working in hospitals.

You can view the messages here: https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/MKYLMavz