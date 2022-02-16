The police unit dedicated to fighting organized crime and gang violence in BC was in Trail today executing a search warrant.

However, a spokeswoman for the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit wouldn’t say who or what they were looking for.

In a brief email, Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, the media relations officer, confirmed the unit carried out the warrant with help from Trail RCMP. No arrests were made, she added.

“As this is an active and ongoing investigation, we have nothing further to share at this time,” she wrote.