Interior Health says COVID-19 outbreaks at extended care facilities in Castlegar and Trail have grown.

Castleview Care Centre in Castlegar has 35 resident and five staff cases with one death connected to the outbreak, which was declared Jan. 31.

Poplar Ridge Pavilion in Trail has 25 residents and four staff infected, with two deaths connected to the outbreak, which was declared Jan. 26.

Of the deaths, only one was previously reported, at Poplar Ridge.

