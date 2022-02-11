Freedom Convoy Kootenay is planning a blockade of the Paterson border crossing south of Rossland from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

According to RCMP, whom they notified, they plan to have a peaceful demonstration and barbecue to protest against current pandemic restrictions.

A vehicle lane will be left open for first responders in case of an emergency.

RCMP say they will monitor the event along with Canada Border Services. Both agencies recommend avoiding the area and using another local border crossing if you need to head to the U.S.