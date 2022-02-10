Nexus Developments is proposing a mixed-use development on Columbia Avenue in Castlegar, on the site of the old Brandson pool. (Courtesy City of Castlegar)

An online open house will be held at 5 p.m. today to discuss a proposed mixed-use development for the south end of Castlegar.

The multi-storey building, proposed for city-owned land adjacent to Brandson Park at Columbia Avenue and 6th Avenue, would feature a combination of residential and commercial units.

Nexus Development Group and Construction is behind the project, in partnership with the Sutherland Group, the parent company to Sutco Transportation.

The city is inviting feedback from the public on the project, which would require rezoning. Many comments so far have focused on the future of the park site, where the Bob Brandson Memorial Pool once stood.

The info session will feature a presentation from the developer followed by a question period. To join the session, to be held by Zoom, click on this link. You can also phone in at 778-907-2071