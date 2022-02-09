RCMP say they are recommending charges against two men after the seizure of drugs and a handgun during a routine traffic stop on Sunday evening.

A 47-year-old Osoyoos man and his 27-year-old passenger driving an Audi A6 were pulled over for a burnt out headlight on the Schofield Highway.

Police say the officer thought the men were behaving suspiciously and, upon further investigation, discovered alleged drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The officer further found a “significant” amount of a drug suspected to be fentanyl and an imitation handgun. Both men were released after the investigation was completed.