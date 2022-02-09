The man seen in this surveillance footage is accused of spitting at a local business owner last month. (Submitted by Trail RCMP)

Trail RCMP are trying to identify a man who spat at the owner of a downtown business after he was denied entry for not wearing a mask.

Police say the incident happened on Jan. 28 in the 800 block of Farwell Street. They looked for the man but didn’t find him.

He was wearing a puffy camouflaged jacket with fur-lined hood. Police are seeking information on who he is.

“While some choose not to wear masks, it is not his or her right to attack other people complying with the rules,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

“Please respect the people working hard during the pandemic to keep our businesses and services in operation in this difficult time.”

In a separate incident on Feb. 4, a Trail woman refused to wear a mask inside a business in the 800 block of Spokane Street.

Police say she claimed to have an exemption but could not produce proof of it to employees. She continued to refuse to wear a mask until an employee called police.

The woman then decided to comply and was able to receive services outside of the business. Shed left without further incident.

“RCMP recommends having proof of exemption ready before you enter a business within a mandatory mask,” Wicentowich said. “Self-declaration currently does not allow for an exemption from wearing a mask.”

Failing to wear a mask can result in a $230 fine under the Emergency Program Act.