The Trail Smoke Eaters have added goaltender Mason Dunsford to their line-up.

The New Westminster native comes to Trail after a short stint in Penticton and parts of the last two seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Tri-City Americans.

While in Penticton, Dunsford played in two games earning a shutout in his debut against Vernon. Prior to his move to junior hockey, Dunsford was a member of the Burnaby Winter Club.

“We’ve added Mason Dunsford as we’ve recently been dealing with injuries at that position,” head coach and general manager Tim Fragle said in a news release.

“[Cole] Tisdale is out long term and [Evan] Fradette’s status is uncertain at this time. Mason is a talented goalie and we look forward to him joining the Trail Smoke Eaters.”