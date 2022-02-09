Most West Kootenay municipalities saw an increase in population over the last five years, according to figures out this morning from the 2021 census.

Statistics Canada says Castlegar stood at 8,338, up from 8,039 on the 2016 census. Trail had 7,709, compared to 7,681 on the previous headcount. Rossland was up to 4,140 from 3,729.

Fruitvale increased to 1,958 from 1,920; Montrose stood at 1,013 , up from 996; and Warfield had 1,753, up from 1,680 in 2016.

Slocan jumped from 289 to 379; New Denver grew to 487 from 473; and Kaslo stood at 1,049, up from 968. However, Silverton dropped to 149 after remaining at 195 on two consecutive census counts.

Salmo was virtually unchanged: 1,140 versus 1,141 in 2016.

Nelson topped 11,000 for the first time.