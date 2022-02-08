Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Cam Moger has committed to Michigan Tech University to play NCAA Division 1 hockey for the 2023-24 season.

Moger, from Vernon, is now in his second year as a Smoke Eater and has five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 35 games. Moger is the second Smoke Eater in recent weeks to commit to the Huskies as he will join teammate Quinn Disher at Michigan Tech in 2023.

“I am extremely honoured to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Michigan Tech University,” Moger said in a news release. “I would like to thank my friends, family and coaches for helping me along the way.”

“Congratulations to Cam and his family,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and general manager Tim Fragle. “Cam has taken steps in all areas of his game this season and we believe he will continue in the right direction as he prepares for the NCAA.”