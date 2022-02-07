Interior Health says a COVID-19 outbreak at Poplar Ridge Pavilion in Trail has spread to 26 residents and five staff. There has also been one death connected to the outbreak, which was declared Jan. 26.

Meanwhile, in a separate outbreak declared Jan. 31 at Castle View Care Centre in Castlegar, 13 residents and two staff have contracted COVID.

But an outbreak at Crestview Village in Creston has been declared over. There were 18 resident cases and 14 staff cases.