Fruitvale power meter fire contained
Greg Nesteroff, staff
Monday, Feb. 7th, 2022

A fire in an outside electrical meter in Fruitvale was quickly contained Sunday. Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says it responded to reports of smoke coming from the meter at 36 Park Avenue around 8:30 p.m. They spent about an hour and a half getting things under control and used their thermal imaging camera to confirm that it had not spread. There were no injuries.