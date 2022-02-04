RCMP say a Trail woman is out $700 after being scammed on social media.

She received a request through Facebook from someone she thought was her friend to buy $700 in gift cards, which she did so, and then sent photos of the redemption codes.

But it turned out the friend’s account had been hacked. Gift cards aren’t traceable, so she’s out the money.

Please do not send electronic money transfers or gift card redemption codes to anyone over the internet, social media, or phone unless you are absolutely sure it is legitimate and you are dealing with the person you think you are. Social media is not a secure or trustworthy form of communication, says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.