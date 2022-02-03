Trail RCMP say they noticed a larger than usual number of drunk drivers over the weekend.

“The cancellation of the Rossland Winter [Carnival] did not prevent people from getting together to celebrate over the weekend,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

“Impaired drivers put the lives of others at risk and tragedies stemming from such behaviour occurred every day in BC. We ask the public to be vigilant and report any suspected impaired drivers to the RCMP. We would like to thank BC Highway Patrol for partnering with the Trail RCMP this weekend and assisting with keeping our roads safe.”

To enumerate some of the incidents:

• On Friday around 11 a.m., a Toyota Tundra stopped in front of a police car on Columbia Avenue in Rossland. The officer spoke to the 30-year-old Nelson man behind the wheel, who said he had stopped to let the officer pass. However, the officer smelled what he believed to be liquor and asked the man to provide a breath sample, which he failed. The man was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and had his vehicle impounded.

• At the exact same time, another officer pulled over a 24-year-old Fruitvale man in a GMC Sierra, also on Columbia Avenue in Rossland. She thought she smelled liquor, and asked him to provide a breath sample. He also failed. was also issued a 90-day immediate roadside ban, and also had his vehicle towed.

• Less than two hours later, an officer pulled over a Nissan Pathfinder on Buckley’s Road in Oasis and once again thought she smelled alcohol coming from the 38-year-old South Slocan woman behind the wheel. She provided a breath sample that resulted in a “warn.” She was issued a 24-hour immediate roadside ban.

• On Saturday, shortly before 10 p.m. an officer pulled over a 29-year-old Edmonton man driving a Toyota Corolla without headlights on Washington Street in Rossland. The man provided a breath sample, which also resulted in a “warn.” He was issued a three-day immediate roadside ban and his vehicle was impounded.

Additionally, police were called to a party that was found to be operating within pandemic guidelines.