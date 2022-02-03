Beaver Valley Nitehawks coach Terry Jones is serving a three-game suspension following Saturday’s game against Castlegar.

Jones was assessed a game misconduct for harassment of officials in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

He has already served two games and will be eligible to return behind the bench on Feb. 8, when the Nitehawks once again face Castlegar.

It’s the second time this season Jones has been suspended, but the first time had nothing to do with his personal conduct. Rather, it was for for violating the league’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The Nitehawks dressed two players who were not fully vaccinated. Jones was suspended eight games.

Jones was just one of three coaches suspended for their actions over the weekend.

Kamloops Storm head coach Geoff Grimwood was suspended for three games for a similar incident on Friday.

Golden Rockets head coach Chuck Wight was suspended for two games for failing to control the bench at the end of a period on Sunday.

Prior to this week, the head coaches for both the Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders were suspended.