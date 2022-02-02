Voting is set to open on Thursday for the B.C. Liberal leadership race, with party members choosing one of seven candidates.

According to the B.C. Liberal Party, voting opens on Feb. 3rd and runs until Saturday, Feb 5th.

Registration for the election is now closed, and only party members will be allowed to cast a ballot.

The candidates include Gavin Dew, Michael Lee, Ellis Ross, Kevin Falcon, Val Litwin, Renee Merrifield and Stan Sipos.

B.C. Liberal officials said each of the province’s electoral districts will be given equal weight in the balloting. The first candidate to receive over 50 of the 100 points will be declared the winner.

