Rossland’s Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club is building a new 2.4-km loop to with trails designated for

dogs, thanks in part to $21,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust.

“We’re very excited to be constructing a new trail this year to offer a little more dog-friendly skiing for our members,” says trails director Russell Vinegar.

“Right now a lot of folks with dogs are going up Strawberry Pass. It’s a 20-minute drive, which might not seem too far, but in Rossland we’re kind of spoiled. So to get something a little bit closer to town and away from our main trailhead.”

The new trail will be about halfway between the lower Black Jack area and the biathlon area, about five minutes north of the city. Work is expected to be completed in time for next winter.

“All the approvals are in,” Vinegar says. “It was no small feat. I gained a lot of respect through that process. Anytime you see a trail being built, a lot of work goes into siting and approvals.

“We’ve got the trail sited. It’s going to be a beautiful intermediate level blue trail through largely open woods. It’s well-spaced forest already, so we’re not going to have to cut very much at all.”

Vinegar says they will clear and flatten a path so that it can be groomed with a snowmobile.

The Trust grant will cover 80 per cent of the costs. Vinegar says membership fees and additional fundraising will help pay for the rest.

Part of the funding is also intended to repair some damaged culverts on the biathlon connector.

Those interested in skiing with their dogs this year can do so in the parking area for what will become the new trail. Watch for signage and pay your trail fee.