COVID-19 has once again led to the cancellation of Trail’s signature event.

The City of Trail announced today that the Silver City Days planning committee has decided to scrap the 2022 festival due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

“The decision did not come easy to the committee,” Mayor Lisa Pasin said in a news release. “Silver City Days is a multi-day event with many moving parts. Although there are some outdoor events that could occur with the current restrictions, the overall success of the festival is a result of combined several indoor and outdoor events over a five-day period.

“The planning committee would be very challenged to piece together a scaled-down festival that draws in thousands of event-goers. We understand everyone, including our hard-working volunteers, non-profit organizations and local businesses, will be disappointed. We are disappointed, too, but we know it’s the right choice for the safety of our community.”

This is the third consecutive year the committee has cancelled the festival, and Pasin says they hope it’s the last.

“We have felt the void in the community,” said Pasin. “We hope 2023 will bring a positive change so we can proceed with Silver City Days and other community events.”

Trail Silver City Days is a family-friendly multi day festival that celebrates Trail’s traditions, culture, and community. The annual festival takes place in May in various downtown locations with its last day falling on Mother’s Day.