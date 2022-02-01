Mercer Celgar is among the recipients of the third round of funding from the CleanBC industry fund. The Castlegar pulp mill will receive a $5 million grant to decrease natural gas use in its boilers.

According to a provincial government news release, this project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 151 kilotons of carbon dioxide equivalent through 2031. They said that is the equivalent of taking nearly 3,300 gas-powered vehicles off the road for ten years.

No one was immediately available for comment on the particulars of the project, including how exactly the money will be used or when the work will start.

However, in the news release, Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy said the funding will reduce climate pollution and support local jobs.

“We know that climate change is already impacting our lives here in the Kootenays, and we all need to do our part to keep it from worsening,” Conroy said. “That’s why local employers like Mercer Celgar is working with our government to do exactly that, reducing their emissions considerably.”

It’s one of 25 projects announced today as part of CleanBC industry fund to reduce emissions in sectors like pulp and paper, mining, oil and gas and others. The CleanBC projects are supported by more than $70 million in carbon tax revenues paid by industry.