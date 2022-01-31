A house fire in the 2000 block of Highway 3B in Fruitvale Sunday afternoon was contained to the attic.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue says all of the home’s occupants made it out uninjured.

Twenty-two firefighters from Trail, Montrose, and Fruitvale responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. It took about three hours to get the fire under control.

The cause is under investigation.