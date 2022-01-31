News Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19 SHARE ON: My Kootenay Now Staff, staff Monday, Jan. 31st, 2022 PM Justin Trudeau (Photo: Vista Radio staff) Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Prime Minister has been in isolation since last week after one of his children tested positive. In a tweet, Trudeau says he feels fine and will continue to work remotely. He ended his statement urging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted. This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022